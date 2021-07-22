Melbourne
A selection of brightly coloured beer cans plus some glasses filled with a dark beer and a pale ale. There is also a piled plate of peanuts
Photograph: Supplied /

Moon Dog brewery is now selling a ‘pub in a box’

Miss the pub? Us too – luckily Moon Dog is bringing the pub to you now

Rebecca Russo
Beloved Melbourne brewery Moon Dog might be shut (along with every other brewery) right now, but you can still enjoy a the experience of sinking one of their beers at home. 

The ‘Pub in a Box’ is a box (duh) that’s filled with all your fave pub memorabilia: there are two pot glasses, a bar mat, house-made bar nuts, two 440ml and eight 330ml beers, including core Moon Dog brews like the Old Mate Pale Ale as well as specialty beers like the Drew Berrymore Summer Berry Sour Ale and the Bánh Mì, Bánh Mì, Say That You Love Me Cucumber, Chilli and Coriander Gose. Moon Dog are even throwing in a few of its Fizzers (alcoholic seltzers).

Set it all up and it’s like you’re back at the pub. Lockdown who? 

The box is worth about $150 but the Moon Dog crew are selling them for a bargain $99. Moon Dog delivers all around Australia, too.  

More info at the Moon Dog website.

Why not get some fresh oysters to accompany your beers? This company is offering Melburnians free, next-day oyster delivery.

