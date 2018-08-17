Peninsula Hot Springs has opened the first ice cave in Australia

Melbourne's favourite wellness destination, the Mornington Peninsula Hot Springs, is now even hotter – or should we say colder – after a $13 million renovation.

The Hot Springs will unveil its new section next month, and those after a bit of R&R can enjoy nine new hot spring pools, a food garden, which will service the onsite café, and a 'fire and ice experience' – an ice cave and accompanying sauna for hot/cold therapy. The ice cave is the first of its kind in Australia, and hot/cold therapy is a well-regarded method to reduce inflammation, stress and soreness in the body (think footy players jumping into the sea, but much more comfortable).

Photograph: Supplied

There will also be a stage and outdoor theatre for arts and entertainment performances, as well as things like cultural talks, yoga and wellbeing classes.

Photograph: Supplied

Sound like somewhere you'd never want to leave? The Peninsula Hot Springs is also putting in glamping facilities and 126 rooms of accommodation in the next three years, so soon you'll be able to visit for more than a day trip.

