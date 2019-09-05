Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Holy guacamole: Taco Bell is coming to Melbourne
Holy guacamole: Taco Bell is coming to Melbourne

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Thursday September 5 2019, 10:22am

Taco Bell, the world’s largest Mexican-inspired fast food joint, has confirmed it is setting up shop in Melbourne. 

While the date and exact location are still being confirmed, we do know that Melbourne’s Taco Bell (the first outside of Queensland in Australia) will be located somewhere in the city’s inner east. We’re speculating that means Richmond, Abbotsford or maybe even Cremorne.

Taco Bell originated in the US, with the first Australian outlet opening in Brisbane in 2017. The new Melbourne store will serve popular Taco Bell items like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch as well as a few dishes tailored towards Australian appetites. 

Unlike your average fast food joint, Taco Bell also serves alcohol (including craft beers and frozen Margaritas) and hosts live gigs.

