Prahran bar the Smith is serving bottomless fried chicken and sides for $20

Non-meat eaters aside, fried chicken is a food universally loved by all. The golden coating, the juicy chook – there are not many ways to improve the humble dish but the Smith are giving it a crack.

Every Wednesday the sleek Prahran bar is offering punters bottomless buckets of crisp fried chicken for $20. And that $20 goes a long way too, with the deal including classic fried chicken sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, refried beans, slaw and shoestring fries. Veggo but know a good deal? The Smith can sub fried cauliflower into the deal instead of chicken.

Photograph: Supplied

You can then smother your fried cauli or chook in condiments at the sauce station where there are eight sauces to choose from (including two levels of hot sauce). The Smith can also tack on a bottomless prosecco package ($30 per person) where you can pour your own drinks from a fountain.

The bottomless fried chicken is available every Wednesday and bookings are recommended.

Piccolina Gelateria has created the Nutcracker-themed gelato – and they're giving it away for free.