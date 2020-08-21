The ongoing civil unrest that has wracked Hong Kong since 2019, sparked by a proposed extradition bill, has carved divisions between everyday Hongkongers. In spite of this, Hong Kong Moments and its director, Zhou Bing, valiantly present the disparate opinions in a way that unites Hongkongers, rather than divide them.

Over the course of three crucial days in 2019, Hong Kong Moments follows seven locals plucked from across the political rainbow. There’s everyman taxi driver Ray Ng, police officer Peter Yip, aspiring pro-democracy councillor Jocelyn Chau, teahouse owner Kate Lee, pro Beijing councillor Benny Yeung, volunteer first aider Nuk Lee and the enigmatic protestor Ah Bau – whom we never see more than a silver of face from.

It is easy to get swept up in the politics of the protests, but Bing has done more than just document discord. Hong Kong Moments is a truly beautiful portrait of the city and its people. Ample time is given to showcasing the verdantly furred hills, the narrow laneways, the imposing urban structures and the glorious sunsets over the water. It presents its subjects as vulnerable, proud, weary and hopeful. Moreover, it highlights an immeasurably important facet of human psychology; everyone always thinks they’re in the right. You don’t doubt at any stage that every single person followed wants the best for Hong Kong, whatever that may be.

Watching from above (sometimes literally – the non-gratuitous drone shots of protests make for powerful viewing) you sometimes want to scream at the documentary’s subjects. Despite presenting as being “against” each other, often they do appear to share many of the same values. Hong Kong Moments attempts to be as objective as possible in its narrative, allowing the city and its people to tell the story.

Hong Kong Moments is now streaming at 2020.miff.com.au.

