Melbourne International Film Festival reviews 2020
Need a little help deciding what to watch at MIFF 2020? Here's what our critics have to say
Melbourne International Film Festival might look a little different this year, but you can bet there are still stacks of fantastic Australian and international flicks still to see.
The scale of the festival can be quite daunting – luckily Time Out's crack team of critics has put in the hard yards to review some of our top picks. Whether you're after an enlightening doco, a chilling thriller or a hot new drama, here's your guide on what to watch this MIFF.
Dark City Beneath the Beat
If you’re looking for a gloriously frenetic way to whip up your weekend, then treat yourself to Dark City Beneath the Beat. Currently screening digitally as part of MIFF 2020, it's rising star rapper and producer TT the Artist's propulsive love letter to Baltimore’s banging music scene. Not since the Pope of Trash himself, John Waters, has a director captured with such irreverent glee the crackling creative energy emanating from that city’s streets.
Mogul Mowgli
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed (Rogue One, Nightcrawler) staggered as a drug-addicted thrash rock drummer losing his hearing in Sound of Metal; now he’s at it again in Mogul Mowgli. Co-written with director Bassam Tariq, Ahmed borrows from the heavy breathing, slam-poetry style of his solo album The Long Goodbye to depict Zed. Zed's about to break the big time in New York and his girlfriend (Aiysha Hart) is less than impressed with his constant absence and suggests he takes a time out to reconnect with family in London.
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Depicting the final day of a hangdog hangout called the Roaring 20’s, located well off of the plastic fantastic glitz of the Las Vegas strip, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets makes you wonder if gentrification is even the right term for whatever is going on here. Diving into this doco is a bit like hanging around in Star Wars’ Mos Eisley cantina long after Luke, Han and the gang have gone, leaving a slain bounty hunter and a severed arm behind them.
La Llorona
Maybe there is a vengeful supernatural force haunting the Monteverde family in La Llorona – or maybe (as usual) the greatest evil simply lies within the hearts of men. La Llorona is a slow-burning psychological thriller. Despite whiffs of the nether realms, calling it a horror would imply this film will scare you – it will not. That’s not to say it’s not an insightful dive into the bloody genocide of Guatemala’s indigenous Maya.
Nimic
Nimic stars Matt Dillon as a cellist whose life is upended when a stranger he meets on the train begins copying his every movement. And yes, we mean every. His children, wife and profession are up for grabs as the doppelgänger (who looks nothing like him) helps herself to his life. There is scant dialogue in the piece, but a score of discordant strings, overly stylised acting and that ubiquitous fisheye lens infuses every scene with an off-putting menace.
No Hard Feelings
German-Iranian director Faraz Shariat's gorgeously mould-breaking debut announces itself with all the endearing energy and erotic chemistry of a Xavier Dolan film. Picking up the queer Teddy Award at the Berlinale a few short months (and what feels like a millions years ago) in the Beforetime, it’s a super-cute treat served up online as part of this year’s digital-only Melbourne International Film Festival.
