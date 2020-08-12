Melbourne International Film Festival reviews 2020

Need a little help deciding what to watch at MIFF 2020? Here's what our critics have to say

Melbourne International Film Festival might look a little different this year, but you can bet there are still stacks of fantastic Australian and international flicks still to see.

The scale of the festival can be quite daunting – luckily Time Out's crack team of critics has put in the hard yards to review some of our top picks. Whether you're after an enlightening doco, a chilling thriller or a hot new drama, here's your guide on what to watch this MIFF.

Recommended: We spoke to MIFF artistic director Al Cossar about the 2020 lineup.