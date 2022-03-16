Take this fun quiz and tell us how you feel about this city – and what things you would change

For the past three years, Time Out has been picking the brains of city-dwellers all over the world to paint a data-driven picture of their hometowns. The annual Time Out Index survey asks participants from 48 countries to answer anonymously about the food, culture, arts and infrastructure that makes their cities great. The results help us figure out which ones are crushing it – and which have some room to improve.

Past surveys have revealed Melbourne as one of the world's most livable localities, highlighting trends of fine dining, live music, and general contentment. With the complexities of the last two years, we're keen to know how you feel now.

Help us out by answering the Time Out Index for 2022 – it's basically just a fun quiz about how you like to live day-to-day. It takes less than ten minutes, and we'll get back to you with a detailed picture of what makes city life so great, and what things Melburnians would like to improve in the next 12 months.

Take the Time Out Index here and have your say on city life.

