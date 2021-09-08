Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The building facade of RMIT University which includes the Green Brain by Ashton Raggatt McDougall.
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

How Melbourne plans to bring international students back

Lord mayor Sally Capp says this is crucial for our city’s cultural and economic recovery from the pandemic

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Melbourne Council is discussing measures to bring international students back to the city in time for the 2022 school year. 

There are 88,203 international students in Victoria, right now, which is a 42 per cent decrease from March 2020. In 2019 there were more than 150,000 international students from 170 countries living in Melbourne.

“International students contribute to Melbourne’s exciting, vibrant and inclusive culture,” says Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp. “[They are] employees, business owners, volunteers, neighbours and friends.” 

Capp adds that international students contributed $13.7 billion a year to Victoria’s economy and supported nearly 80,000 jobs. 

“All levels of government should be working together with the sector to reboot international education and planning for a substantial return of students by the start of 2022 or as soon as Australia reopens its borders,” says Capp. 

Melbourne Council has endorsed measures to make Melbourne an attractive destination for international students, such as the Experience Melbourne program, and it has requested the federal government produce a national plan to bring back international students through the Council of Capital City Lord Mayors. 

Councillors also plan to collaborate with international education stakeholders to request that the federal government offer support in planning for the safe return of students in time for the 2022 academic year. You can read the full plan here

RECOMMENDED: Victoria on track to hit vaccination targets faster than expected.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.