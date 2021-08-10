Covid-19 vaccines are free for everyone in Australia regardless of their visa or Medicare status, so find out where you can book in for the jab

If you're currently living in Australia but do not have Medicare, you're still eligible for a free Covid-19 vaccination.

First, check to see if you're eligible to enrol for Medicare through the Services Victoria website. If not, you can still receive the vaccination but you have to book in at a Commonwealth, state or territory clinic. You can find a complete list of these clinics here and make a booking online. Aside from a copy of your photo ID, you will not be required to provide any other documentation.

You can get an immunisation history statement from your vaccine provider or you can call the Australian Immunisation Register to have a copy of your history mailed to you. If you'd like your MyGov account to be updated with your immunisations, you must first register for an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI). After you're approved, you'll receive a unique 16-digit number that will enable you to register for a My Health Record that can be linked to your MyGov account.

For more information, you can check the Department of Health's directive on receiving the vaccine without Medicare or speak with your doctor about your options.