In case you missed it, Billie Eilish is sprinting into a new era. As we move beyond the year of Barbie, the 22-year-old superstar has recently let us know that her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft will enter the world on May 17. As if that wasn’t enough (and while we’re still recovering from hearing ‘What Was I Made For?’ for the first time), Eilish has now gone and announced a world tour.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will hit Australia in summer 2025 and tickets go on sale very soon. The tour will have a strong sustainability focus, with Eilish encouraging fans to choose greener transport options and thrift their ‘fits. We’ve found the details you need below.

When is Billie Eilish going on her Melbourne, Australia tour 2025?

Eilish will play four Melbourne dates as part of her 2025 tour of Australia. The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer will play at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 4, 5, 7 and 8 next year.

When do Billie Eilish Melbourne tickets go on sale?

General sale kicks off on Friday, May 3 at 3pm local time via Ticketek. According to Frontier Touring, all dates for this tour have been announced upfront, meaning they don’t have any additional shows up their sleeve. All we can say is get in quick!

Is there a presale?

There’s sure to be wild demand for tickets, so what about presale? Australian presale starts from Wednesday, May 1 onwards in a staggered fashion and there are options for American Express members, Frontier members, Live Nation and Vodaphone.

How much will tickets cost?

The news is in! We now have access to the ticket prices for the Billie Eilish Rod Laver Arena shows. The cheapest D reserve tickets start from $129.90 and prices go all the way up to $269.90 for A reserve aisle seating. Regular GA standing tickets will set you back $199.90 – phwoar!

Where else is Billie Eilish playing as part of her 2025 Australian tour?

Eilish will touch down in Brisbane first for four shows starting from February 18. Next, she’ll rock Sydney for another four nights, before it’s finally our turn in Melbourne.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: