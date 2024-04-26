Melbourne
Melbourne Star Observation Wheel sunset
Photograph: Craig Miles

Sky-high fun: a huge new ferris wheel is coming to Melbourne’s CBD

The 35-metre-tall attraction will boast views of the city skyline and the Yarra River

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
It’s been three somber years since the Melbourne Star officially closed in Docklands (RIP to a real one), but in good news for fans of high-flying fun, a brand new ferris wheel is taking up residence in Melbourne – and this one is located in a primo position by the Yarra River.

Skyline Attractions (aka the company behind ferris wheels in both St Kilda and Glenelg in Adelaide) has just announced it is assembling a new 35-metre-tall structure in Polly Woodside Park, where it will remain for at least six months – with the opportunity to stay longer if it proves popular. 

The $5 million structure will feature clear perspex glass, allowing for unrivalled views of South Wharf, the CBD skyline, the Yarra River and Southbank. And to cater to Melbourne’s four-seasons-in-one-day climate, the pods will be fully enclosed meaning patrons will be comfortable in rain, hail or shine.

“It was something that we wanted to do for a long time,” said Skyline Attractions' business manager, Jane Jones. “Melbourne’s a great city and adding our wheel into that mix of everything to do here was all just positive for us.”

Best of all, we won’t have to wait long to take a spin on the new wheel – it’s expected to open as soon as next week. The surrounding precinct will also be home to a nine-hole mini golf course and a dining space where you can order food and drink. Talk about the ultimate Melbourne day out. 

Skyline Melbourne will be open daily from 10am-11pm. For more information and to book your spot on the wheel, head to the website.

