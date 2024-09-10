Subscribe
How to get tickets for the Killers’ 2024 Melbourne tour: presale, prices and all the details

These tickets will fly out the door, but on the brightside we’ve got all the info you need to know

Ashleigh Hastings
Arts & Culture Editor
Brandon Flowers on stage in silhouette.
Photograph: Supplied/Frontier Touring
Here’s a fun fact for all the indie sleaze aficionados out there: it’s been 20 years since Vegas-formed rockers the Killers catapulted into the culture with their ARIA number one debut album Hot Fuss. If that reality has suddenly got you thinking about ‘When You Were Young’, you’ll be stoked to learn that the band is heading Down Under to celebrate.

That’s right, the Killers are embarking on an Australian tour. Better yet, it’s all happening this summer, which means the Melbourne dates are about to go on sale. Read on for everything you need to know and you’ll be feeling like ‘The Man’ when you snatch up some tix. 

When are the Killers going on their Melbourne, Australia tour 2024?

If you’re a Melburnian fan of the Killers, consider today your lucky day. The global superstars are running two different shows during their Aussie tour and Melbourne and Sydney are fortunate enough to get both. 

On Thursday, December 12, the band will perform their Rebel Diamonds Concert, featuring chart-toppers from across their prolific career. The very next night on Friday, December 13, they’ll also be performing the Hot Fuss album in its entirety – what a treat! Both all-ages shows will take place at Melbourne’s massive Rod Laver Arena, which ought to work well with the Killers’ anthemic sound. 

When do tickets for the Killers go on sale?

This tour has been announced a few months in advance, which means ticket sales are imminent. General sales commence this Thursday, September 12, at 4pm local time. Melbourne tickets are through Ticketek via this link. There will be a limit of eight tickets per person. 

Will there be a presale?

You bet there will be, and it starts today! Frontier members presale kicks off at 3pm today (Tuesday, September 10) over here. During presale, there will be a limit of four tickets per person. 

How much are tickets to the Killers’ Melbourne shows?

Prices for the Killers’ Melbourne, Australia tour are yet to be released, but we’ll update you here as soon as they are. 

Everywhere else the Killers are playing in Oz

In addition to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the Killers will also be rocking out at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. 

