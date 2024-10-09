There were times we weren’t sure if this day would ever come, but it’s really happening! Not only has Oasis reunited almost 15 years after the band’s 2009 split, but they’ve also just announced a tour Down Under. It’s been 19 years since Oasis’ last performance in Australia, but the drought is over. That’s right: these rock stars will play stadium shows in Melbourne and Sydney in October and November 2025.

Previous overseas dates for the Oasis Live ‘25 world tour have sold out pretty much immediately in the United Kingdom, Ireland and North America. And if there was any doubt that this band’s influence still stands strong, it’s smashed by the fact that the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe recently scored them their eighth UK number one album. If you’re onboard that hype train, here’s all the info you need to give yourself the best chance of snapping up a ticket.

When is Oasis going on their Melbourne, Australia tour 2025?

Interestingly, Oasis has announced just one Melbourne show so far. You’ve got more than a year to mentally prepare to see Oasis on Friday, October 31 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

When do Oasis tickets go on sale?

Clear your calendars, because Melbourne tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am next Tuesday, October 15 over here.

Oasis Australia presale details

Presale registration has now closed, so fingers crossed you registered in time!

How much will tickets cost for the Oasis Australian tour?

This info is still under wraps, but we’ve got a feeling that a rare gig like this won’t come cheap. Watch this space.

Everywhere else Oasis is playing in Australia

Oasis will also play at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, November 7. As far as we know, that’s it!

