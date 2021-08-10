Got the Covid-19 vaccine? Thank you for doing your bit for public health! Now how do you prove it?

Have you got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine? Firstly, thank you for doing your bit for public health. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can say goodbye to citywide lockdowns forever. And once the city does reopen, many businesses and events might require proof of vaccination before allowing entry.

But how do you prove you've got both doses of vaccine? For those with Medicare, it's pretty easy. Link your Medicare account with your MyGov account, and your vaccination history will appear automatically, alongside any other vaccinations you've had recently. If you've only had one jab, like I have, it will look like this:

Image: MyGov

Once you've had both jabs, your MyGov account will automatically generate a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate, which looks like this:

Image: MyGov

If you open your MyGov account on your phone, you can easily add that vaccination certificate to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay digital wallets:

sign in to your myGov account

select Medicare

select View statement on the Immunisation history tile

on the Immunisation history tile select your name , and then View COVID-19 digital certificate

, and then select either Add to Apple Wallet or Save to phone for Google Pay.

If you use the Express Plus Medicare app, the steps are:

select Immunisation history from Services

from Services select your name , and then View COVID-19 digital certificate

, and then select either Add to Apple Wallet or Save to phone for Google Pay.

If you don't have Medicare, you'll need to apply for an Individual Healthcare Identifier, which you can do either online or via a hard copy form. Once you have your IHI, you'll be able to access your Covid-19 vaccination certificate, and you can save it to your digital wallet in the same way as outlined above. (Want to get the vaccine but don't have Medicare? Here's a handy explainer).

Although they haven't been used in an Australian context yet, immunisation records have been used overseas to allow entry into concerts, venues and events like Wimbledon.

Want a shiny vaccination certificate of your very own? Here's how to book your Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine right now.