Hundreds of free opera tickets are being given away to young Melburnians

If you've never been to the opera, you're missing out. This art form has a stranglehold on the concept of the spectacle, combining powerhouse vocals with dramatic (and often deliciously tragic) storylines, mellifluous scores and wonderfully ostentatious costumes. However, going to the opera for the first time can be daunting (not to mention expensive!) but a new scheme is opening up the art form to younger audiences.

Australian Contemporary Opera Co is bringing its latest production to Melbourne this July and is giving away up to 100 free tickets to every performance to those under 25 years of age. The complimentary tickets are part of the Eric Ormond Baker U25 Ticket Initiative which hopes to encourage younger audiences to discover opera.

The free tickets will allow Melbourne yoofs to see ACOCo's The Enchanted Pig, a lighthearted fairytale opera perfect for dipping your toe into the art form. “This opera – or ‘musical tale’ as the creators like to call it – is tuneful, cheeky and engaging, and features an Australian/NZ cast with extraordinary skill and talent. It is an ideal introduction to opera – at any age,” says ACOCo's artistic director Linda Thompson.

If you're keen on snapping up some of those free tix, there are two ways to go about it. You can either find a friend over 25 to purchase a single ticket and have them enter into a sweepstake to win two free tickets for under 25s, or if you're under 25 you can head to the ACOCo's Facebook page and like or comment with the hashtag #LoveACOCo to go into the draw to win a double pass. You've got until July 12 to enter, with the Melbourne season of The Enchanted Pig launching July 29. Head to the website for more information.

