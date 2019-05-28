Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right In pictures: This is what ACMI will look like after a $40 million redevelopment
In pictures: This is what ACMI will look like after a $40 million redevelopment

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday May 28 2019, 4:03pm

ACMI redevelopment renders 2019
Photograph: Supplied

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image, or ACMI, has closed. Luckily, it’s not forever. ACMI is getting a huge facelift this year after a big donation from the Victorian government.

The new ACMI, which is set to open in mid-2020, will feature a host of new spaces. There will be a new free permanent exhibition to replace Screen Worlds, which will feature multiple playable and interactive experiences that explore the history of film, TV and videogames. There will also be education spaces, a media preservation lab (a museum of past technologies), screen industry labs for future filmmakers, a new café and bar, a fun new ACMI shop, as well as upgraded cinemas showcasing the best of local and international cinema.

Keen to see what ACMI will look like after the renos? Take a look below.

ACMI redevelopment renders 2019

Photograph: Supplied

 Here's ACMI's new ground level entrance.

ACMI redevelopment renders 2019

Photograph: Supplied

 ACMI's level one entrance from Federation Square.

ACMI redevelopment 2019 renders

Photograph: Supplied

This is the film preservation and digitisation area of ACMI.

ACMI redevelopment renders 2019

Photograph: Supplied

And this is the entrance to ACMI's new permanent exhibition space. 

The new and improved ACMI is set to open midway through 2020.  

St Kilda Pier is being completely rebuilt with a new penguin viewing area.

