News / City Life

St Kilda Pier is being completely rebuilt with a new penguin viewing area

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Friday May 24 2019, 10:47am

St Kilda Beach Piere
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Seeing the fairy penguins at St Kilda Pier is one of the coolest things you can do in Melbourne right now. These black-and-white cuties are there all year round after dusk, hanging out on the rocks next to the pier.

As part of their 2019/2020 budget, the Victorian Government will be investing some sweet cash into making this place as penguin-friendly as possible.

The plan is to completely rebuild St Kilda Pier in an effort to preserve the landmark for future generations. The new pier will include a new penguin viewing area that curves out into the bay. It will provide tiered seating, new toilets and sheltered areas for visitors. The rebuilt breakwater will also provide a better-protected swimming area on St Kilda Beach.

The goal is to provide protection for the penguin colony, as well as giving locals and tourists a better viewing platform. Construction is set to commence in 2020.

In the meantime, if you’re keen to see the penguins, remember to be as respectful as possible. Standing on the boardwalk will give you the best view, and definitely don’t go on the rocks, as it scares the penguins nesting beneath them. Photos are permitted (no flash), and visitors are asked to obey the instructions of the volunteer penguin guides.

Love these flippered friends? Here’s where to see penguins near Melbourne.

