We hate to be the bearer of bad news – here's everything we know so far

If you've been struggling to find these beloved fruity chews at your local supermarket, we want to let you know that you're not going crazy. After a TikTok questioning where Starburst had gone went viral, Mars Wrigley came forward to reveal that they had discontinued the lolly in Australia back in June.

You heard that right: two months ago, the American candy manufacturer quietly pulled the lolly from the shelves, without saying a peep. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the decision was a result of supply chain issues and rising import costs and that the company would be shifting its focus toward locally made products like Snickers and M&Ms.

Hoping all was not lost, we rang up USA Foods to see if they had been hit by the same conundrum. Sadly, the answer is yes — so if you happen to come across a rogue packet, nab it before there's nary a Starburst to be found in Australia.

In good news, Victoria is getting three new Costco stores — here's where the first one is landing.