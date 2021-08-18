iPhone users can now top up Mykis using their phones

Welcome, iPhone users, to the exclusive club that was once Android-only, the club that allows you to instantly top up your Myki using just your phone.

The technology formerly serviced Android operating systems using Google Pay only, but now provides the same benefits to iPhones that have NFC capabilities (that’s most current iPhones) and requires the user to download or update the free PTV app.

While this doesn't mean you're able to touch on using just your phone yet (that privilege still only lies with Android users) this does detract from you needing to spend umpteen minutes topping up your Myki and causing you to miss your train, tram or bus.

