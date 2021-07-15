Melbourne
A map of Melbourne with a 5km radius over it
Photograph: Time Out

The 5km bubble is back: this map shows how far you can go from your home

Victorians can't travel further than 5km from their homes as part of the fifth lockdown

By
Nic Dowse
All of Victoria will enter a snap five-day lockdown from 11.59pm on July 15. As part of this lockdown there are only five reasons to leave home and you must stay within 5km of your house. 

This isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 5km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 5km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here

Here's what you need to know so far about Victoria's fifth lockdown.

