Victorians can't travel further than 5km from their homes as part of the fifth lockdown

All of Victoria will enter a snap five-day lockdown from 11.59pm on July 15. As part of this lockdown there are only five reasons to leave home and you must stay within 5km of your house.

This isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 5km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 5km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here.