  • News
  • Film
0 Love It
Save it

Isle of Dogs-themed choc tops are coming to Cinema Nova

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday April 11 2018, 5:32pm

Isle of Dogs-themed choc tops are coming to Cinema Nova
Photograph: Supplied

Everyone’s favourite northside cinema, Cinema Nova, is known for its delicious house-made choc tops – but this time the cinema has one-upped itself.

To celebrate the release of Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs, which comes out April 12, the team have created adorable choc tops that look like the dogs featured in the flick. With chocolate button eyes and a chocolate button nose, these choc dogs are vanilla with an extra crunchy exterior. 

These cute doggos will be available from tomorrow, Thursday April 12.

Film fanatic? Find the latest film reviews, upcoming festivals and more here.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 126 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.