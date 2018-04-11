Isle of Dogs-themed choc tops are coming to Cinema Nova

Everyone’s favourite northside cinema, Cinema Nova, is known for its delicious house-made choc tops – but this time the cinema has one-upped itself.

To celebrate the release of Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs, which comes out April 12, the team have created adorable choc tops that look like the dogs featured in the flick. With chocolate button eyes and a chocolate button nose, these choc dogs are vanilla with an extra crunchy exterior.

These cute doggos will be available from tomorrow, Thursday April 12.