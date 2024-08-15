Subscribe
It’s happening: Melbourne is hosting the first-ever Bunnings Warehouse Party

Tools down, it's time to rave

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
Melbourne Editor
Hold onto your broad-brimmed straw hats, folks – it’s just been announced that the much-hyped Bunnings Warehouse Party is officially happening. And guess what: it's going down right here in Melbourne, at none other than the hardware store’s Preston location. We can hear the northside DIYers cheering already.

Headlining this epic event is Aussie music legends Peking Duk, who will be joined by What So Not, Kaila, NayNay and Lottie (who also moonlights as a Bunnings team member by day). It’s set to take place on August 31 in the store’s car park, with all funds raised going towards Support Act – a not-for-profit organisation that provides crisis relief and mental health support to people in the music industry. 

In case you’re wondering how on Earth this crazy idea came to fruition, it’s the result of a cheeky social media campaign that saw a bunch of artists create hilarious remixes of the Bunnings jingle (if you heard them, you’ll know they were total bops). The momentum for a DIY rave grew from there, and the rest, as they say, is history. 

And before you ask – yes, there will be a sausage sizzle. Partygoers can also expect face painting and exclusive merch. You know, the full Bunnings experience.

The Bunnings Warehouse Party is an alcohol-free event and open to people aged 16 and over (anyone younger will need to be accompanied by a parent). It will run from 5.30pm-8.30pm on August 31. Tickets are $30 and you can purchase yours here.

Lowest prices are just beginning at Bunnings, so who knows what else we’re in store for.

