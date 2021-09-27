Melbourne
Generic covid vaccine
Photograph: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

It's now even easier to get a vaccine in Melbourne

The state is 'turbocharging' its vaccination drive

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Here's how to make a vaccination appointment. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

It is now easier than ever to get a first or second dose of any Covid-19 vaccine in Victoria, with the state government offering grants to GPs and community pharmacies to put on more staff and stay open for longer to get more vaccines into arms. 

Thus far, about half of the doses have been delivered by GPs or pharmacies, with the other half delivered by Victoria's state hubs. Now the government is investing in beefing up the number of appointments available in doctor's offices and pharmacies, to increase availability for all of Victoria.

"Every single jab matters," said premier Dan Andrews. "[If you're vaccinated] you're at such a small risk, compared to someone who's not vaccinated, of getting very sick."

State hubs and GPs offer the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. You can find your nearest clinic and what vaccine it is offering at the state government's website. Pharmacies offer the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine, and you can find an appointment near you with the FindaPharmacy website. All Covid-19 vaccines in Australia are free. 

Importantly, you don't need to return to the same vaccination centre for your second dose. As long as you get the same brand, you can mix and match. For example, if you got a first dose of AstraZeneca at a state-run clinic, you could get your second dose at a pharmacy. If you got a first dose of Pfizer at a doctor's office, you can get the second dose at a state-run clinic. You will get a vaccination certificate after your second vaccine, no matter where you get it. 

"There's no problems with supply," Andrews said, urging Victorians to get vaccinated as soon as they could. Vaccinated adults will be permitted to return to pubs, restaurants, shops, cinemas, theatres and offices when 80 per cent of adults have had their second doses, which is expected around November 5. However, Andrews stressed that no decision has been made yet as to when unvaccinated people might be allowed to re-enter the economy. 

Got your second jab? Here's how to get your immunisation certificate on your phone.

