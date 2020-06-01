It’s official – Melbourne Music Week WILL run this year

To say it’s been a bad year for live music is a wee bit of an understatement. There are flickering glimmers of hope on that dark horizon though, including the news that Melbourne Music Week will return this November.

However, the annual celebration of music will look a little different. Unlike in past years, there will be no Melbourne Music Week hub for 2020 and the festival will only run for five days from November 18 to 22 (the “week” has commonly been eight or nine days).

Melbourne Music Week will instead (and for the first time) present a line-up of entirely Australian and New Zealand artists and a series of free and ticketed events across Melbourne’s music venues and bars. There will also be a large focus on Melbourne’s grassroots music community. The amended program is designed to be adaptable depending on what physical distancing protocols that may be in place come November.



Expressions of interest are open from now until 10pm on June 28 for artists, venues and promoters looking to take part in Melbourne Music Week 2020. For more information head along to the Melbourne Music Week website.

