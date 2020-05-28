Moon Dog World is reopening with bottomless booze packages

Victorian premier Dan Andrews hasn't technically said we can get on the beers again, but we can get on the beers with food in restaurants from June 1. What better place to do it than at craft brewery and giant adult playground Moon Dog World?

Moon Dog World opened in late 2019, so punters did not have a lot of time to enjoy the dozens of beers on tap and the indoor lagoon before restrictions forced the brewery to close down for a while. But it is reopening on June 1 and can cater for a maximum of 63 patrons (capacity was more than 750 patrons in the Beforetime), so you'll have plenty of space to yourself.

But as drinking and dining will look very different to how they looked in the Beforetime, Moon Dog is doing things in a completely different way. You must book your table of between two and six people, and do show up for your booking – you'll be charged $20 per head if you cancel with less than 48 hours' notice, and of course, cancelling last minute costs the venue a lot of money. Venues struggle to break even when times are good, so these restrictions make it almost impossible to make a buck.

You can order off the menu when visiting throughout the week. But from 4.30pm on Friday through to Sunday night, you must order a set food and drinks package, which includes a main meal and bottomless Moon Dog beer, cider, wine and soft drink for two hours. Main meals include pub favourites like burgers and parmas as well as veggie options like Jerusalem artichokes and roast pumpkin with halloumi. You can stick with one type of booze or try all of Moon Dog's favourites, specialty beers and seasonal releases.

Kids are welcome, but they must stay put at your table for the entirety of the two-hour booking.

Moon Dog's original Abbotsford venue is also going to be reopening June 1 and the set weekend menu there is pizza and unlimited drinks for two hours.

Head to Moon Dog's website to book your table.

Here are 19 things you need to know about dining out from June 1.

