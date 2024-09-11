Oh humble meat pie, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways! There was that time in 2003 that then-NSW Premier Bob Carr called it "our national dish". It was once reported that the average Aussie eats more than 12 meat pies each year. And there's no denying that for many of us – from school teens lining up at the canteen, to tradies taking a quick smoko or footy fans at a fame – there's nothing so satisfying as a ketchup-topped meat pie straight outta the oven.

Meat pies, in fact, are so loved across the nation that there are a fair amount of competitions dedicated to finding the very best one. Now in its 35th year, the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition has crowned its 2024 winner – with Victoria’s Buddy Bakery taking out the top gong.

Photograph: Supplied / the Great Aussie Pie Competition

This year’s competition was incredibly fierce (and flaky), with more than 2,000 pies from 367 bakeries nationwide vying for the $500 prize and bragging rights to Australia’s best plain meat pie. So, what exactly makes a “good pie”? According to chief judge Mike French, it comes down to several key criteria: “a base that is two to three millimetres thick with a nice even cooked-through bake. Good lamination on the lid with natural colour. Filling that doesn’t run, is stable and has good sensory appeal (taste, smell, texture and aftertaste).”

Victoria’s Buddy Bakery nailed the brief with its chunky meat pie, while WA’s Four Seasons Patisserie and Bakery secured the runner-up spot.

If a meat pie is too plain Jane for you, the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition also awards major prizes for the best gourmet pie, pastie and sausage roll, along with 14 additional awards, including the best vegetarian, gluten-free and seafood pies.

Jack’s Bakery in Halls Head, Western Australia clinched the Gourmet Pie Title for its lamb and red wine pie, also taking out the wins for best red meat, Shepherd’s and brekkie pie. Another major winner was Orange Spot Bakery in Glenelg, South Australia, which took home the 11th Official Great Aussie Sausage Roll Title for its beef and pork roll and also won the best Pastie Title with its beef veggie pastry. You can find the full results here. Warning: don’t read them hungry.

