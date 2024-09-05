Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

An epic new 14km walking and cycling trail is coming to the Bass Coast

The scenic track will provide a new route along the wetlands

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
Arts & Culture Editor
A person walking along a coastal trail.
Photograph: Carmen Zammit
Advertising

While we love the buzzing metropolis that is our dear Melbourne, sometimes we all need a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, and where better to escape than the coast

Less than a two-hour drive from Melbourne, the Bass Coast is a mesmerising combination of unspoiled coastline, scenic hinterland and sandy shore. There are more than 40 different trails and bushwalks to discover – including the famous George Bass Coastal Walk – but for those wanting a new way to traverse the coastline, you're in luck. 

A brand new 14-kilometre shared pathway is officially underway, offering walkers and cyclists an exciting new way to explore the Bass Coast's rolling hills, meadows and local wildlife. Thanks to a $7.7 million joint investment from the Allan Labor Government and Bass Coast Shire Council as part of the Growing Suburbs Fund, the trail will connect Inverloch and Wonthaggi, making exploring the region's natural beauty on foot or by bike more accessible than ever.

Once complete, the pathway will link Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club with the Bass Coast Rail Trail in Wonthaggi, allowing you to meander through the picturesque wetlands while soaking up the coastal views. 

The initiative, expected to be completed by mid-2026, is part of the state's efforts to boost transport infrastructure. Since its inception in 2015, the Growing Suburbs Fund has poured a whopping $440 million into local projects, creating more than 11,300 jobs and improving the liveability of Victoria's communities. 

"By supporting local councils to build better paths for walking and cycling, we're making our communities more liveable and accessible, helping people get around more easily and admire our beautiful landscapes," said minister for suburbs, Sonya Kilkenny.

While we wait for the new route to be unveiled, there are several coastal spots across Victoria well worth exploring. If you prefer something closer to home, check out the best walking trails in and around Melbourne.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

It's official: Melbourne named one of the world's prettiest summer destinations

A massive urban garden the size of the MCG is set to sprout in Melbourne

The final section of a picturesque rail trail spanning 131km across regional Victoria

 

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.