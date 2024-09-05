While we love the buzzing metropolis that is our dear Melbourne, sometimes we all need a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, and where better to escape than the coast?

Less than a two-hour drive from Melbourne, the Bass Coast is a mesmerising combination of unspoiled coastline, scenic hinterland and sandy shore. There are more than 40 different trails and bushwalks to discover – including the famous George Bass Coastal Walk – but for those wanting a new way to traverse the coastline, you're in luck.

A brand new 14-kilometre shared pathway is officially underway, offering walkers and cyclists an exciting new way to explore the Bass Coast's rolling hills, meadows and local wildlife. Thanks to a $7.7 million joint investment from the Allan Labor Government and Bass Coast Shire Council as part of the Growing Suburbs Fund, the trail will connect Inverloch and Wonthaggi, making exploring the region's natural beauty on foot or by bike more accessible than ever.

Once complete, the pathway will link Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club with the Bass Coast Rail Trail in Wonthaggi, allowing you to meander through the picturesque wetlands while soaking up the coastal views.

The initiative, expected to be completed by mid-2026, is part of the state's efforts to boost transport infrastructure. Since its inception in 2015, the Growing Suburbs Fund has poured a whopping $440 million into local projects, creating more than 11,300 jobs and improving the liveability of Victoria's communities.

"By supporting local councils to build better paths for walking and cycling, we're making our communities more liveable and accessible, helping people get around more easily and admire our beautiful landscapes," said minister for suburbs, Sonya Kilkenny.

While we wait for the new route to be unveiled, there are several coastal spots across Victoria well worth exploring. If you prefer something closer to home, check out the best walking trails in and around Melbourne.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: