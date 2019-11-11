Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Johnny's Green Room is throwing a pizza party every Monday
News / Restaurants

Johnny's Green Room is throwing a pizza party every Monday

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday November 11 2019, 1:07pm

Johnny's Green Room
Photograph: Supplied

If you're ever needed an excuse to eat a pizza and smash a beer, this is it. To celebrate summer, Johnny's Green Room has launched a Neapolitan-style pizza menu and on Mondays, for $15, you can get yourself a whole (yes, whole!) pizza and a pot of Peroni. 

The pizzas are built on a 72-hour fermented, sourdough pizza base and the flavours available are Margherita, salami Calabrese, prosciutto San Daniele, nduja, sausage and anchovy

The weekly pizza party kicks off on Monday, November 18 from 5pm and every Monday after that. It's only during summer, so as they say, run, don't walk.

