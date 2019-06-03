Josh Thomas is returning to the stand-up stage with his first tour in six years

Long before Josh Thomas was Australia's TV comedy wunderkind with his internationally renowned Please Like Me, he was an Australian stand-up wunderkind. He won the prestigious Raw Comedy Competition and toured a bunch of sold-out stand-up shows. But since Please Like Me brought one of our homegrown favourites to the world's attention (he's got a new show in the works) Thomas hasn't had much time for the stage. In fact, it's been six long years since his last stand-up show.

Thomas has just announced plans to tour a new show around Australia, writing on Facebook that he was nervous about his return but has a lot to say. We don't have dates or any details yet, but he's opened a mailing list for fans to sign up and hear about ticketing and potentially access free tickets to trial shows.

