Laugh out loud on the reg with some of Melbourne's favourite comedy nights

Melbourne might often be dark and gloomy and almost always full of people wearing black – but don't be fooled, we love a good laugh. Live comedy venues are sprinkled all across the city, with regular nights to get your funny bone tickled. From clubs, pubs and bars, you can get tickets throughout the week, and at a pretty good price point, too.

Some venues have a comedy night once a week, and others serve up laughs multiple (or almost every) single evening. Plan one for every night of the week with the following list, perfect for a great ab workout – minus the crunches.

Laughing for hours on end is thirsty work. Refresh and refuel at one of the city's best bars.