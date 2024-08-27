Just in: a massive brewery has opened at one of Melbourne's biggest sporting and entertainment precincts

When it comes to some of the best cultural and sporting experiences in Victoria, Melbourne Park is the place to be. The precinct has been home to record-breaking numbers of attendees at the Australian Open, epic concerts by some of the world's biggest music icons (from Beyonce to Bruce Springsteen), basketball games and tons more.

To add to the fun, the legends from St Andrews Beach Brewery have just brought a coastal-inspired beer haven to Melbourne Park's impressive Centrepiece space, which you'll find in between Rod Laver Arena and Kia Arena. The much-anticipated venue holds capacity for 350 people, with drinking and dining areas available both indoors and outdoors to enjoy all year long. Visitors can indulge in craft beers brewed right on site by the St Andrews team – Mornington Peninsula's top-rated brewery.

“With almost 3.9 million visitors attending close to 500 events last year, Melbourne Park is Victoria’s home for live events," says Melbourne Olympic Park Trust chief executive John Harnden. "This partnership further delivers on our promise to create a thriving destination which all Victorians can enjoy.”

“There are two things Victoria does better than anywhere else in Australia – major sporting events and food and drink and this new venue at Melbourne Park provides a place to enjoy both," says Victorian government minister for tourism, sport and major events Steve Dimopoulos. "The opening of St Andrews Beach Brewery is another ace for the millions of visitors and sports fans that flock to this precinct in the sporting capital of Australia."

Whether you’re catching a game or a show, St Andrews Beach Brewery Melbourne Park looks set to be the perfect place for pre-drinks. Doors to the new venue opened on Tuesday, August 27. For more information, visit the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: