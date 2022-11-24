Melbourne
Timeout

Two Gimlet cocktails sit on a silver tray with a white Gimlet menu in the background image
Photograph: Supplied/Gimlet

Just in: hospo giant Andrew McConnell set to open new Gimlet bar

If you can't get a table at the restaurant, perhaps you will be able to snag one at the bar

Written by
Jade Solomon
It's always a good day for Melburnians when hospitality legend Andrew McConnell announces plans for a new venue. And in a first for the Trader House company, the intimate new establishment is set to be a stand-alone bar that will double as a sister venue to Gimlet. 

Having just signed a lease for 165 Flinders Lane, McConnell and the Trader House team are engaged in early-stage discussions about the concept and plans for the new Gimlet bar. They will continue to work with Acme, the Sydney-based design house, responsible for the oh-so-glamorous fit-out at Gimlet. 

The Gimlet bar will stand just a few doors down from the immeasurably popular Gimlet at Cavendish House. The restaurant, which opened bravely during the dark pandemic years, had the makings of a Melbourne institution before it even began service with an iconic 1920s building as the foundation, an old-world European nostalgic feel, a wood-fired oven taking centre stage in the kitchen, and McConnell at the helm. The restaurant has found favour in the hearts of Melburnians, with trying to get a table at the culinary hot spot becoming like an Olympic sport.   

The details might be scarce at this stage, but based on McConnell and Jo McGann's Trader House's track record, we expect only great things from the new venue. Watch this space for further details, but at this stage, the bar is slated to open in early winter 2023. 

If you need a drink now, check out the best bars in Melbourne. 

 

