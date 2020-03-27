Laneway Learning is now running $9 online short courses

Looking to learn something new while you’re at home? Laneway Learning has introduced a bunch of new online classes you can do virtually.

There are classes on mindful doodling, journaling, constellation embroidery, macramé, crocheting, burlesque workouts, fermenting, yoga classes and classes on “surviving chairs” and how to argue better. There’s also a class on getting your finances sorted during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

There are both lunchtime and evening classes available and you can take a look at the upcoming class schedule here. Classes are currently all $9 per person.

