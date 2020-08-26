Laneway Learning is running a series of online “Melbourne” classes

The folks over at Laneway Learning clearly miss Melbourne as much as we do. So for the next couple of weeks, they’ll be running a series of community classes that focus on the best parts of living in Melbourne.

As part of the Marvellous Melbourne series you can learn how to make primo barista coffee at home, watercolour Melbourne icons like Skipping Girl Vinegar, craft paper trams, crochet an adorable smashed avo toast and more.

Check out the full line-up of classes here. All classes happen online on Zoom and run for 60-75 minutes. Classes are $14 each.

Want to learn more stuff? Here are some more online classes and DIY kits to try at home.





