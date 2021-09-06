If you’ve ever stared in awe at the intricate embroidery that graces high fashion runways, now is your time to pick up a needle and learn the ropes (or rather, the threads?). French-Australian couture designer Delphine Genin, Australia’s only haute couture art embroidery specialist, is sharing her highly-specialised skills in a series of online classes starting in July. This isn’t your typical inexpensive arts and crafts pursuit, the at-home workshop starts at $290. This includes instructions, a consultation, and your starter kit containing high-end fabric, threads, crystals and art materials as well as a beading/embroidery hoop, hook and needles. Genin trained at the prestigious Ecole Lesage – the Chanel-owned embroidery school in Paris – so you can be assured she knows her stuff. The online course is available from July 20, and you can take a looksee over at delphinegenin.com/school.
There's no better time than lockdown to upskill and lucky for us, many local institutions have opened their virtual doors to help us. Learn how to customise your own jewellery, colour your hair at home, create lino printed postcards and more with these online classes and DIY kits. If you want to turn the fun factor up a notch, pair these activities with some booze ordered from these places that deliver.
Here's our live list of online classes, workshops, and tutorials you can participate in from the comfort of your own home.
