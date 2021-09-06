Melbourne
Melbourne studio Print Safari has launched at-home lino printing kits.
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne's best online workshops and DIY kits

Learn how to dance or simply sit and paint with wine in hand – we've got you covered

Written by
Claire Finneran
&
Alannah Maher
There's no better time than lockdown to upskill and lucky for us, many local institutions have opened their virtual doors to help us. Learn how to customise your own jewellery, colour your hair at home, create lino printed postcards and more with these online classes and DIY kits. If you want to turn the fun factor up a notch, pair these activities with some booze ordered from these places that deliver.

Here's our live list of online classes, workshops, and tutorials you can participate in from the comfort of your own home.

Looking for more ways to keep entertained? We have you covered for the best things to do at home.

The best online classes and workshops

Elevate your craft time by learning haute couture art embroidery
Photograph: Supplied/Delphine Genin

Elevate your craft time by learning haute couture art embroidery

If you’ve ever stared in awe at the intricate embroidery that graces high fashion runways, now is your time to pick up a needle and learn the ropes (or rather, the threads?). French-Australian couture designer Delphine Genin, Australia’s only haute couture art embroidery specialist, is sharing her highly-specialised skills in a series of online classes starting in July. This isn’t your typical inexpensive arts and crafts pursuit, the at-home workshop starts at $290. This includes instructions, a consultation, and your starter kit containing high-end fabric, threads, crystals and art materials as well as a beading/embroidery hoop, hook and needles. Genin trained at the prestigious Ecole Lesage – the Chanel-owned embroidery school in Paris – so you can be assured she knows her stuff. The online course is available from July 20, and you can take a looksee over at delphinegenin.com/school.

Read more
Try an at-home hair colouring kit
Photograph: Supplied

Try an at-home hair colouring kit

Southside hair salon Boda Hair Boutique is helping out all those Melburnians having salon withdrawals under lockdown. The hairdresser is currently selling at-home hair colouring kits with everything you need to refresh your hair including colour, bowls, brushes, clips, gloves and even a 30-minute virtual appointment with one of Boda colourists to make sure you're doing everything correctly. Check them out here

Read more
Carve your own ring and have it cast in silver
Photograph: Supplied/Magpiette

Carve your own ring and have it cast in silver

Get ready to take jewellery customisation up a notch with this DIY ring making kit from bespoke Australian jewellery company Magpiette. Initialled necklaces and friendship bracelets are so passé, why not level up your symbol of undying love in unusual times by carving rings over a wine time session on Zoom? The kit ($145) contains step-by-step instructions and everything you need to design, carve and sand your own ring into shape from wax, and then send it off to be cast in sterling silver. Whether you’re an experienced jewellery maker or new to the art, this kit looks like a pretty special way to create a bespoke gift for yourself or someone dear to you. You don’t need to be worried about the fit either, with kits available in a range of sizes and the option to order a free ring sizer before you select your kit for added assurance. Get ready to dress up your digits and check it out here.

Read more
Create your own lino printed postcards with Print Safari
Photograph: Supplied

Create your own lino printed postcards with Print Safari

  • Art
  • Art

Abbotsford print studio Print Safari has launched DIY lino printing kits so you can get quaran-crafty at home. 

The Print Pals Lino Kits were created by Print Safari as a way to "to connect people through craft". Holly and Ash from Print Safari wanted to make kits that would bring a smile to communities, so they designed the kits around the idea of creating a lino printed postcard you can send to neighbours, friends and family.

Each kit is $85 and includes one piece of double-sided lino, one interchangeable carving tool (with five carving blades), four A5 postcards, four A5 envelopes, one 50ml bottle of relief ink, one roller, one palette knife and a set of instructions to get you carving and stamping your own postcards in no time.

Read more
Take virtual classes by the most talented makers of Victoria's High Country
Photograph: Sue Couttie

Take virtual classes by the most talented makers of Victoria's High Country

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops

Take a virtual escape to enjoy all of the delights of Victoria’s High Country this September with ‘High Country at Home’ a collection of classes and experiences from around the region. The event first ran last year and is returning with even more interactive online experiences run by some of the High Country’s most talented makers, roasters, distillers and chefs who are keen to share their expert knowledge, tips and tricks. 

Read more
Do some doughnut decorating
Photograph: Supplied

Do some doughnut decorating

OTT sweets store Goldeluck's is now selling colourful doughnut decorating kits. There's a selection to choose from, including the Minion, Rainbow Fish, the Flower, Olaf from Frozen and a Surfing Tiny Teddy. They're $25 each and you receive two doughnuts to decorate, all of the required toppings and instructions. Maybe binge watch some Nailed It beforehand to make yourself feel better about your wonky creations? Check them out here

Read more
Get your hands dirty with pottery classes and kits to try at home
Photograph: Supplied/Crockd

Get your hands dirty with pottery classes and kits to try at home

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops

With many of us spending more time just pottering around the house, there’s never been a better time to try your hand at being a literal potter. Although they’ve had to close their studio doors to the public, a bunch of ceramics studios have adapted their businesses so you can get busy moulding your own mugs, vases and assorted sculptural vessels at home. We've rounded up three to choose from.

Read more
Sip and paint your way through iso with digital classes and art packs
Photograph: Supplied

Sip and paint your way through iso with digital classes and art packs

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Unleashing on a creative project and/or pouring a glass of wine are vices many of us are turning to to pass the time. But, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect. Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark (it’s just up to you to keep your wine glass topped up). 

Read more
Make a fancy bow tie collar for your pupper with this DIY kit
Photograph: Supplied/Moo + Twig

Make a fancy bow tie collar for your pupper with this DIY kit

If you’d like a craft project that will result in some fashionable flair for your furry best friend, look no further than this DIY leather bow tie dog collar kit from Melbourne-based canine fashion and accessory brand Moo + Twig. The kit, priced at $69.95, includes a leather collar and bow tie you can decorate with assorted paint brushes and pots of paint (you can choose the colours at checkout, because only you can make the call on whether your pooch is more of a ‘dreamy pastels’ or ‘bold metallics’ kind of fashionista) as well as a monogrammed tag with stainless steel plate. The kit comes in three sizes and you can place an order over at mooandtwig.com

Read more
Take hands-on, virtual craft classes online with ClassBento
Photograph: Supplied/ClassBento

Take hands-on, virtual craft classes online with ClassBento

  • Art
  • Art

ClassBento is an online platform for creative, active and food-focussed workshops and classes taught by local expert makers. What's more, they've launched livestreamed workshops to keep us creating at home, complete with a box of crafty goodies delivered to your door (and you'll pay zilch for delivery). There's a plethora of classes you can choose from; scent some soy candles, sculpt a clay planter, brush up on your lettering or craft a round og quarantinis. Check out the program over here

Read more
Learn French online from the Alliance Française
Photograph: Supplied

Learn French online from the Alliance Française

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Parlez-vous Français? Would you like to? The Alliance Française, which has been teaching French to beginners and les specialistes for 120 years, has made the transition online.  There are courses available for teenagers, kids and adults, as well as private tuition and group classes. Classes are taught through a combination of video conferencing and e-learning materials, as well as an app and email subscription to practise. 

Read more
Is anybody else in Melbourne feeling déjà vu?

      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.