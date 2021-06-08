Melbourne
Gimlet's cocktails
Learn how to make premium cocktails with Gimlet's virtual class

There will be snacks and cocktails – need we say more?

By Rushani Epa
It can seem like a fun idea to play bartender at home and make cocktails when you’re a wee novice, but the fun begins to dissipate when you’re left sipping a witch’s brew that tastes like rocket fuel. Cue: Andrew McConnell’s flash inner-city diner, Gimlet at Cavendish House. 

The venue’s bar manager, Cam Parish, is set to guide you this Friday, June 11 via Providoor for a virtual cocktail class. Yes, before you ask, you will learn how to make a Gimlet. 

The cocktails in question will also include Tommy’s Margarita and a Hazelnut Old Fashioned. The class is priced at $110 per person and will provide you with cocktail ingredients and snacks for two people plus instructions and online access to the live cocktail class. The snacks in question? Gildas to be skewered by yourselves as well as Grana Padano and Parmesan Sablés to be warmed in the oven. 

Add-ons include bar kits for those who are deprived of cocktail making accoutrements, more snacks and beverages. The class is set to take place online from 7pm this Friday, June 11 for one hour and you can opt to pick up your kit or have it delivered.

Order by 4pm Thursday, June 10 for cocktail class kit deliveries by 6pm Friday, June 11. There's also pick up available at Gimlet at Cavendish House between 11am-2pm on Friday, June 11. Order here.

Looking to have your drinks pre-mixed for you? Check out our guide to alcohol delivery services in Melbourne.

