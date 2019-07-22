Leave your cars at home: two more lanes on Flinders Street are set to close

The traffic congestion on Flinders Street is set to worsen this spring with another section of the road set for closure.

From Monday, September 2 both eastbound lanes between Elizabeth Street and Swanston Street will be shut to allow the construction of the Metro Tunnel. The closure is expected to last up to three years and follows the closure of one westbound lane on Flinders Street between Russell Street and Swanston Street.

While those planning to drive along Flinders Street will experience something akin to vehicular hell, those going by tram or foot will be mostly unaffected. Trams along Flinders will run as normal during the closures (except between October 2-7), and the footpath will remain open, with a new pedestrian crossing being added to improve access to tram stops.

The eastbound lane closures will allow the construction of the underground passage connecting the new Town Hall station to Flinders Street Station. The plans for this passage mean that the eastern wall of Campbell Arcade may be demolished.

The Metro Tunnel is due to open in 2025.