Leave your cars at home: two more lanes on Flinders Street are set to close

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Monday July 22 2019, 10:53am

Flinders Street Station, Melbourne
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

The traffic congestion on Flinders Street is set to worsen this spring with another section of the road set for closure. 

From Monday, September 2 both eastbound lanes between Elizabeth Street and Swanston Street will be shut to allow the construction of the Metro Tunnel. The closure is expected to last up to three years and follows the closure of one westbound lane on Flinders Street between Russell Street and Swanston Street. 

While those planning to drive along Flinders Street will experience something akin to vehicular hell, those going by tram or foot will be mostly unaffected. Trams along Flinders will run as normal during the closures (except between October 2-7), and the footpath will remain open, with a new pedestrian crossing being added to improve access to tram stops. 

The eastbound lane closures will allow the construction of the underground passage connecting the new Town Hall station to Flinders Street Station. The plans for this passage mean that the eastern wall of Campbell Arcade may be demolished.

The Metro Tunnel is due to open in 2025.

Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 133 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse