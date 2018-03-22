Campbell Arcade could be destroyed and lost forever

As part of the seemingly never-ending Metro Tunnel upgrade, one of Melbourne's beloved art-filled tunnels is under threat.

The eastern wall of Campbell Arcade, which runs from Degraves Street to Flinders Street Station's underground concourse, is slated for demolition in one of the Metro Tunnel plans. One of the plans is for a connection between the proposed new underground station, under Swanston Street, and Flinders Street Station. As part of the construction of that tunnel, part of Campbell Arcade would be destroyed.

Greens state MP Ellen Sandell has launched a petition to save Campbell Arcade, a heritage-listed underpass that opened in 1955 and was designed to reduce the crush at the Elizabeth Street entrance to Flinders Street Station at peak hour. Since the 1990s the recesses in the walls have featured an ever-changing display of artworks, selected by rotating curators.

"Campbell Arcade is a rare example of Art deco design, with a distinct ‘50s colour scheme. It’s so important, it’s specifically mentioned in the heritage listing of Flinders Street Station," Sandell's petition says.

"Since the ‘90s, it’s become a zany arts space that fuels our culture. The walls are lined with creative work. You can pick up the latest zine from the Sticky Institute or grab some independent Aussie fashion from The Cat’s Meow."

The petition has almost 900 signatures so far, and Sandell plans to present it to Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne.