Legacy is selling at-home picnic hampers to help support veterans and their families

The Legacy teddy bears are a familiar sight around Melbourne – stuffed bears, often in military uniforms, sold to support Legacy, which helps support veterans and their families. The bears are sold during Legacy Week, but this year Melbourne's lockdown rules mean that's impossible. So Legacy has teamed up with Pretty as a Picnic to create an at-home picnic hamper that supports the important work Legacy does.

The two-person picnic includes three cheeses, crackers, cured meats, hummus, dried and fresh fruit, chocolates and nuts (there is also a nut-free version for our friends with allergies). It costs $72, with $20 going to Legacy. And of course, you can add a teddy bear for an extra $20. Options include a World War I Digger bear, a Lighthorse bear, a female Australian Navy officer bear, a sailor bear, an army camouflage bear and a World War II nurse bear.

If there are more than two in your household, you can get the four-person picnic, which includes four wraps, three cheeses, crackers, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, chocolate brownies and lollies. The four-person hamper is $100, and $20 of that will go to Legacy.

You can also buy the bears separately or just make a donation to Legacy via its website. Enjoy your picnic on your loungeroom floor, balcony or backyard, but remember, picnicking is not currently a reason to leave your house under stage four restrictions in Melbourne.

