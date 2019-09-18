Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Let Time Out Melbourne set you up on a blind date
News / Sex & Dating

Let Time Out Melbourne set you up on a blind date

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday September 18 2019, 4:34pm

Man and woman drinking beer at a bar
Photograph: Creative Commons

Despite the fact that Melbourne is filled with single people looking for love, dating here can be pretty tough. But we have a fun solution.

Ditch the dating apps and sign up for Dating IRL, a Time Out Melbourne feature that matches single people and sends them on an awesome first date. The best part? It's on us. We pick the date location and cover dinner and drinks; all you have to do is show up and have a good time. 

Fill out the form below and we'll reach out if we find you a match.

(Form look weird? Fill it out here

Have a read of some of our past Dating IRL pairs here.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 282 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.