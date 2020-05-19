Level up your photography skills with online tutorials from Canon Australia

What has been your great lockdown upskilling feat? Have you cultivated the perfect sourdough? Rekindled a love for crafting? Mastered the splits? Or have you channelled your energy into holding it together? You shouldn’t feel pressured to be productive during “uncertain times”, but a hobby doesn't hurt either. Have you considered the great art of photography, for instance?

Whether you’re looking to nail the perfect pet portrait, whimsy up your landscape shots, level up your Insta game, flex your skills with creative challenges, or just learn how to take your bloody camera off auto-mode, Canon Australia has you covered with a newly launched suite of personalised online tutorials.

You can book in with one of Canon’s skilled photography ambassadors for a private, one-hour digital session that is tailored to your needs, interests and skill-level (beginner, enthusiast or expert). In addition to photography fundamentals, you can learn how to edit your images like a pro, and how to master skills like manual exposure and fine art printing. The workshops start at $103.46, you can check them out and make a booking at canon.com.au/collective.

The Canon Collective is also hosting weekly Facebook Live events, with themed discussions offering tips, tricks and expertise to help you achieve incredible shots. Previous themes have covered subjects as broad as motorsports photography, travel photography, and macro photography using items in your home. You can apply to join the Canon Collective Facebook Group to access the sessions.

