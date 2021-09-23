Two of Melbourne's independent cinemas have optimistically announced the date they will reopen following Victoria's sixth lockdown. Lido and Cameo cinemas are preparing to reopen Tuesday, October 26 – that is, the date Victoria is expected to hit its 70 per cent double vaccinated target.

Importantly, both cinemas will only be reopening their outdoor rooftop cinemas on that date, which is expected to fall in line with restrictions set out in the state government's reopening roadmap (which will permit entertainment venues to open for 50 vaccinated patrons in outdoor settings).

Lido and Cameo host a rooftop cinema season annually, but this year the al fresco cinemas will likely also serve as the first movie theatres to reopen in all of Melbourne. They've already announced some of the films that will open the season, including black comedy Zola (where two strippers take a road trip that spirals wildly out of control), Nitram (which depicts the events leading up to the Port Arthur Massacre), Marvel Studio's new outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the remake of horror flick Candyman (which has been co-written by Jordan Peele). Other films coming to the cinemas in the near future include the new James Bond flick No Time to Die and the hotly anticipated, Denis Villeneuve-directed remake of Dune.

Sister cinema the Classic will reopen its rooftop cinemas at a slightly later date, due to maintenance. The cinema's rooftop bar, however, is planning to reopen on October 26.

Bookings for rooftop screenings at Lido and Cameo (and the Classic's bar) are open now.