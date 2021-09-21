A Melbourne pizzeria has been named the best pizzeria in Oceania 2021 in an online ceremony directly from Italy. South Yarra pizzeria 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar, which also has outposts in Elsternwick and at Grazeland, was crowned the winner by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide to the best pizza around the world.

The title was previously held by another Melbourne pizza powerhouse, 400 Gradi. The judges took into consideration not only the quality of the pizza, but also service, ingredients used and fitout of the space.

Why is it called 48h, anyway? The talented team at 48h allow their pizza dough to rise for a full 48 hours, so it is perfectly crisp, light and flavourful.

This is not 48h's first award, as the restaurant's Di Parma pizza was named the best pizza in the world at the Pizza World Championships in 2019. If you want a pizza this, you can order online and pick up an award-winning pizza every night from 5 to 8.45pm.

