Classic Cinemas
Photograph: Supplied

Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are doing $5 movie tickets this week

Take shelter from the cold with cheap movie tickets

By
Rebecca Russo
Melbourne’s Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are offering cheap-as movie tickets from Thursday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 26. All tickets to regular sessions will be only $5 each, and you can check out new releases including the much anticipated Emily Blunt sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, Oscar winners Nomadland and The Father, Korean-American migrant drama Minari as well as Angelina Jolie's new action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Check out the tickets at Classic in Elsternwick, Lido in Hawthorn and Cameo in Belgrave. 

