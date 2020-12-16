Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are doing $5 movie tickets this week

Melbourne’s Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are offering cheap-as movie tickets from Thursday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 23. All tickets to regular sessions will be only $5 each, and you can check out new releases including David Fincher’s Mank, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Christmas heartwarmer Happiest Season. Our pick would be new Riz Ahmed movie Sound of Metal or award-winning Aussie flick Babyteeth.

Check out the tickets at Classic in Elsternwick, Lido in Hawthorn and Cameo in Belgrave.

