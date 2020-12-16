MelbourneChange city
Classic Rooftop
Photograph: Classic Cinemas

Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are doing $5 movie tickets this week

Say bye to 2020 with cheap movie tickets

Rebecca Russo
Melbourne’s Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas are offering cheap-as movie tickets from Thursday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 23. All tickets to regular sessions will be only $5 each, and you can check out new releases including David Fincher’s Mank, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Christmas heartwarmer Happiest Season. Our pick would be new Riz Ahmed movie Sound of Metal or award-winning Aussie flick Babyteeth

Check out the tickets at Classic in Elsternwick, Lido in Hawthorn and Cameo in Belgrave. 

Rather see something outdoors? These are Melbourne’s best alfresco cinemas.

