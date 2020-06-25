Live in these Melbourne suburbs? Mobile testing vans are coming to you

Those living in Broadmeadows, Keilor Downs and Brunswick West will be asked to get tested

Victoria’s increase in case numbers over the past week or so is concerning, so the government is beginning a targeted testing blitz in certain Melbourne areas.

Victoria’s chief medical officer, Brett Sutton, has determined some “priority suburbs” for testing, including Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham. For the next ten days, testing vans will be out and about in these suburbs organising testing for all residents – even those without symptoms.

“We’re asking locals in these areas – particularly if you have symptoms – please come forward and get tested,” said premier Daniel Andrews in a statement. “See it as your civic duty.”

This news comes off the back of the government opening new testing sites across greater Melbourne, including one at Melbourne Showgrounds.

