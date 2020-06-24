New testing sites have popped up around Melbourne

While we await news of further restrictions, Victoria’s chief medical officer Brett Sutton is still urging Victorians to get tested during this time.

Sutton has announced a new testing site at Melbourne Showgrounds as well as a reopening of a test site at Bunnings in West Footscray. New testing sites have opened in Apollo Bay and Lorne, as well as those in Craigieburn and Keilor Community Hub. Extended hours from 8am to 7pm have been announced for selected sites including Highpoint, Pacific Werribee Shopping Centre and Pacific Epping Shopping Centre drive-through sites.

Here is a complete list of testing sites around Melbourne. Keep in mind there might be long wait times at certain testing sites. Sutton has urged Victorians to “shop around for your testing” as many sites are under significant pressure because of their location. Sutton also says the laboratories can process up to 20,000 tests per day.

So when should you get tested? Sutton is urging those with the following symptoms to get tested: a fever, chills or sweats, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose and a loss of your sense of smell. Even if your symptoms are mild, you should get tested.

