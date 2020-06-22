Luna Park is reopening on June 27, just in time for school holidays

It's been a while since we were able to stream through that big smiling mouth, but Luna Park in St Kilda is finally opening its doors (teeth?) just in time for the winter school holidays.

Luna Park will reopen on Saturday, June 27, but things will look a little different to how they looked in the Beforetime. Tickets will need to be bought in advance, and visits will be restricted to three hours. Visitor numbers will be limited to 500 at a time, and social distancing measures will be enforced.

The park says it is also implementing a more thorough cleaning and sanitisation regimen to keep everyone safe. Although cash will be permitted, contactless payments is preferred. And everyone will need to put on hand sanitiser before going on a ride.

Need to find somewhere else for the little ones to burn off their energy? Here are the best playgrounds in Melbourne, ranked.

Share the story