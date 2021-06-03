Make your own giant pretzels at home with these DIY kits

During last year's lockdown we saw many an amateur baker stepping up to the sourdough challenge. Flour was flying off the shelves like hotcakes, so much so that restrictions on the amount you could purchase were bought in, and it showed us that turning to carbs during times like these is the ultimate source of comfort.

Now, the team behind pretzel stand chain Pretzel Australia are bringing the experience of playing with dough and making a real-life edible thing to you with its Pretzel at Home Kits.

The Kit provides you with 2kg of pre-mixed Pretzel flour, Pretzel salt, yeast, ghee and browning solution for $40 a pop and makes up to 12 pretzels. You can also add toppings that you might have on hand, but that's up to your doughy discretion.

Each box also comes with ten guided instructions to make the process as simple as possible. Purchase yours to be delivered to your doorstep here.

Photograph: Supplied

Looking for yours already baked? Check out our guide to restaurants and bars now offering takeaway and delivery, including Pretzel.