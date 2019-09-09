Mamma's Boy Trattoria is serving bottomless gnocchi

Mamma's Boy Trattoria gave us bottomless lasagne for the whole of August and with its departure, there has been a collective carb-hole left in the hearts of Brunswick locals. Luckily, Mamma's Boy know to how keep a good thing going and during September, it will be serving up bottomless steaming hot bowls of pillowy potato gnocchi in two-hour seatings.

There will be four different sauces available for you to choose from (but really, why wouldn't you have them all?) like the traditional Bolognese; a classic Napoli made with San Marzano tomatoes; a four-cheese sauce made with fior di latte, gorgonzola, taleggio and Grana Padano; and a creamy mushroom and spinach.

Bottomless gnocchi is available from Tuesdays to Sundays from 5.30pm to 9.30pm and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm at $30 per person for the month of September. Bookings are essential and can be made through their website and you must write 'bottomless gnocchi' when you book in so the kitchen has enough time to prepare your dumplings.